10,600 Shares in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Weis Markets by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Weis Markets by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 26.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets Stock Up 1.9 %

WMK opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.22. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $83.09.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

Weis Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.