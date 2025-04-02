11,639 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by PCG Asset Management LLC

PCG Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of PCG Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23,742.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,102,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.53.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0 %

AMZN stock opened at $192.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

