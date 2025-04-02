135,400 Shares in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned about 0.23% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 392,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 188,836 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $262.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

VNDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos acquired 10,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,361,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,241,834.80. This trade represents a 0.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $151,180 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.