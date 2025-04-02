14,900 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 314.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNL stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.87 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNL shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at $19,070,221.96. The trade was a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $296,524.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at $129,121.20. This represents a 69.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

