16,000 Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,761,000 after buying an additional 32,889 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 59.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 27.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in FormFactor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 1,255.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

FormFactor Price Performance

FormFactor stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $112,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,533,716. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $446,640 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

