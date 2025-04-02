18,100 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,658,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,384 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 385.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 928,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,826,000 after purchasing an additional 737,427 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 972,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,667,000 after purchasing an additional 649,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,258,000 after purchasing an additional 454,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,097,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $82.41.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.