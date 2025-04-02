24,091 Shares in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 278.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 76,553 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ThredUp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 74,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ThredUp Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.73. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

Insider Transactions at ThredUp

In other ThredUp news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 625,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,219,721.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,364.20. This trade represents a 71.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,833,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,229. Corporate insiders own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

