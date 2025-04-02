25,000 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,225 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,802,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,496,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,352,000 after buying an additional 435,200 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 394,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after buying an additional 334,830 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 162,899 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $43.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

