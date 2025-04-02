25,700 Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,070. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,123,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,048.32. The trade was a 20.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,243,594. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.29. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.