37,904 Shares in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beneficient by 138.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Beneficient alerts:

Beneficient Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of BENF stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. Beneficient has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BENF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.