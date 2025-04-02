4,300 Shares in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,455,000 after acquiring an additional 119,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,472.88. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at $260,233,178.69. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $174.58 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.72 and a 1 year high of $219.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Further Reading

