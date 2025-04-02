54,000 Shares in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,006.94. The trade was a 4.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

