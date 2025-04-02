5,500 Shares in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned about 0.11% of Preformed Line Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $142.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $154.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

