5,900 Shares in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after acquiring an additional 121,371 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,197,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $6,336,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 601,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,722,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ HURN opened at $146.38 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $153.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,159.20. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $4,037,621.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,835,927.38. The trade was a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,781 shares of company stock worth $11,722,822. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HURN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

