9,200 Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,845,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 8,542.8% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 237,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after purchasing an additional 234,928 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 698,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101,956 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,332,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

CCOI stock opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $252.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.49 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is -93.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $353,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,180. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,425 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $103,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,325.12. The trade was a 12.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,681 shares of company stock valued at $840,878 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cogent Communications

About Cogent Communications

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.