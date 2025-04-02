AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,427 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.85% of AB Disruptors ETF worth $15,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of AB Disruptors ETF by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 28,922 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in AB Disruptors ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AB Disruptors ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AB Disruptors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Disruptors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $819,000.

AB Disruptors ETF Stock Performance

FWD opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average is $80.57. AB Disruptors ETF has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $87.66. The company has a market capitalization of $542.40 million, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.49.

AB Disruptors ETF Profile

The AB Disruptors ETF (FWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high growth stocks of companies considered to lead or benefit from societal innovations. Holdings may be of any capitalization, sector, industry, and geography.

