Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Acushnet were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,713,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 702.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 508,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after buying an additional 445,281 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 258.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after acquiring an additional 192,034 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 76,126 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 6.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,632,000 after acquiring an additional 63,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,985.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Price Performance

GOLF opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.74. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $76.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $445.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.83 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 21.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 28.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOLF shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Acushnet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

