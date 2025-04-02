AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stake Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of AECOM worth $15,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AECOM by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

NYSE ACM opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.55%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

