AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $11,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,355,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in AerCap by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $3,084,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.27.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AER has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AerCap

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.