Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Agilysys by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGYS. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

AGYS stock opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.33 and a beta of 0.98. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.40 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.79.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $56,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,328.32. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,132,175.84. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,250 shares of company stock worth $8,708,238 in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

