Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $4,270,000. Finally, Floyd Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $192.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.53.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

