Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,641,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,172,000 after buying an additional 811,425 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 33,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $192.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $1,290,770.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,436.64. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at $115,434,843.92. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.53.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

