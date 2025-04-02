American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 34,861 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 929,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.96% of Ambac Financial Group worth $11,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 36,015 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 5.7 %

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $381.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.26. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.