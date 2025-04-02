American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 541,648 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

SFNC opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

