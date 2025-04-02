American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.19% of Robert Half worth $13,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Robert Half by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 347.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Robert Half by 20.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 828.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,249,000 after acquiring an additional 413,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $66.38. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.22. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

