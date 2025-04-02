American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,034,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TC Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,771,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,144,000 after purchasing an additional 71,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TRP stock opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 72.53%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

