American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 125.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,257 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 27,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 1.5 %

HSII stock opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $887.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Heidrick & Struggles International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.55 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,188.70. This trade represents a 3.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSII. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

