American Century Companies Inc. Buys 11,623 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.19% of Arrow Electronics worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 371.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,768,000 after buying an additional 342,590 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,474,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,138,000 after acquiring an additional 318,329 shares during the period. Lind Value II ApS raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 648,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,374,000 after acquiring an additional 172,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after purchasing an additional 168,904 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,455,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Director William F. Austen acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This trade represents a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $25,769.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $226,810.78. This represents a 10.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.78 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

