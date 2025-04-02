American Century Companies Inc. Buys 178,489 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,750,315 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,489 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $13,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 64,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

MFG stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

