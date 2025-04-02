American Century Companies Inc. Buys 81,647 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 693,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 81,647 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $12,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVR Energy

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 138,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $2,500,742.53. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,446,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,717,736.93. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,492,540 shares of company stock valued at $27,049,928. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $38.07.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.20.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

