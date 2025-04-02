American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,517,040 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $107.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $101.05 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.27.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

