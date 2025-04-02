American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Mosaic by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

