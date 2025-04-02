American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.15% of Range Resources worth $13,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Range Resources by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RRC. Wolfe Research upgraded Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.