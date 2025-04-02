American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,547 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.19% of Metropolitan Bank worth $14,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 212.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.39. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MCB shares. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $826,520.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,401.84. The trade was a 13.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,344.80. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,791 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

