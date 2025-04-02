American Century Companies Inc. Has $11.83 Million Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.47% of Genesco worth $11,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Genesco by 1,627.4% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Genesco by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of GCO stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.05). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $745.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Transactions at Genesco

In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 10,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,524.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,201.68. This trade represents a 69.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,758,430.50. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Featured Articles

