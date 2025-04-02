American Century Companies Inc. Has $12.23 Million Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 427,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Hilltop Price Performance

NYSE HTH opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Hilltop Profile

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.