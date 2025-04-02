American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $7,407,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.89. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

