American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 53,661 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,640 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,661 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of CNB Financial worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CNB Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ CCNE opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15. CNB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $29.29.
CNB Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CNB Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.
View Our Latest Research Report on CCNE
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CNB Financial
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.