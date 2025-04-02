American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 53,661 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,640 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,661 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of CNB Financial worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15. CNB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CNB Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCNE

About CNB Financial

(Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.