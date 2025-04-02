American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,825 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,142 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.75% of Financial Institutions worth $11,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FISI shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Financial Institutions in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Financial Institutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Financial Institutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a market cap of $498.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $29.79.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). Financial Institutions had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is -85.52%.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

