American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,022,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 181,474 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.20% of Teekay worth $14,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter worth about $4,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Teekay by 108.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 367,527 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 474,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 96,155 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. Teekay Co. has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

