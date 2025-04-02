American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.77% of Insteel Industries worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 469,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 70,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 67,244 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 45,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Insteel Industries by 43.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 145,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 43,846 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

IIIN stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.57 million, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $37.55.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

