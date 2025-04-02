American Century Companies Inc. Sells 126,870 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,870 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $170.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.68 and a 200-day moving average of $170.89. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $119.31 and a 12-month high of $205.76.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. StockNews.com downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.40.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

