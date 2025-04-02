American Century Companies Inc. Sells 34,277 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,277 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Limbach were worth $12,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Limbach in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,635,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 54,599 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at $4,430,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Limbach by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 123,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 51,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth $2,230,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Limbach alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Limbach in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Limbach Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $853.86 million, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.91.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.37 million. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,915,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,600 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,778. This represents a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Limbach Profile

(Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.