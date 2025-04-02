American Century Companies Inc. Sells 47,750 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,750 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,462,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,891,000 after acquiring an additional 140,568 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,828,000 after purchasing an additional 366,141 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,702,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,884,000 after purchasing an additional 704,786 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Exelixis by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,168,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 77,599 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,946,479.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,403.80. The trade was a 14.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $425,884.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,561.28. The trade was a 28.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $40.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

