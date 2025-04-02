American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

