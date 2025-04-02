American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,357,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,474,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.03% of American Healthcare REIT worth $436,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $56,575,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 33,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 23,903 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $31.04.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -370.37%.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.