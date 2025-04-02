American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,357,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,474,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.03% of American Healthcare REIT worth $436,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $56,575,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 33,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 23,903 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.
American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance
Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $31.04.
American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -370.37%.
About American Healthcare REIT
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
