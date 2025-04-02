American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Stock Position Raised by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,577 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $56,575,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 181.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 33,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 23,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AHR opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $31.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -370.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AHR shares. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

