AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,857,324 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,882,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $467,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AU opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29.
AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 43.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AU
AngloGold Ashanti Profile
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AngloGold Ashanti
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.