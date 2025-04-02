Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Arcosa worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,666,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,756,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 778,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,214,000 after purchasing an additional 47,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa Stock Performance

NYSE ACA opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.81. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.75 and a 12-month high of $113.43.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

