Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 775 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.4% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 72,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 174,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,487,000 after acquiring an additional 39,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $110.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.81 and a 200-day moving average of $131.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,615 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

